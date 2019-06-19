Kendall Jenner Wins Day With Racy Topless Shot From Tub

share on facebook tweet this

Kendall Jenner hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared a couple racy topless shots on Instagram from a bathroom.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked definitely ready for bikini season as she posed for the sexy selfies wearing no top and possibly little else while in a bathtub. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain where the terrific pictures were taken and simply captioned them, “classic alien hand.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 19, 2019 at 2:40pm PDT

It’s already gone viral, with more than 1.1 million likes in under an hour.

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some jaw-dropping shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her wearing a floral bikini shot and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 23, 2019 at 6:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 14, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 29, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 18, 2019 at 10:11am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear shows that are truly can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 19, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 25, 2019 at 1:29pm PST