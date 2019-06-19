Kendall Jenner Wins Day With Racy Topless Shot From Tub
Kendall Jenner hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared a couple racy topless shots on Instagram from a bathroom.
The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked definitely ready for bikini season as she posed for the sexy selfies wearing no top and possibly little else while in a bathtub. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
She didn’t explain where the terrific pictures were taken and simply captioned them, “classic alien hand.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])
View this post on Instagram
It’s already gone viral, with more than 1.1 million likes in under an hour.
The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some jaw-dropping shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her wearing a floral bikini shot and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear shows that are truly can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram