Sierra Skye Drops Insane Bikini Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sierra Skye didn’t hold back with a recent Instagram post.

Skye, who is a major hit here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a scandalous bikini for all of her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

They seemed to enjoy it because the saucy shot has more than 85,000 likes so far, which is an absolute ton for any post. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Jun 17, 2019 at 12:02pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets when it comes to Skye on Instagram these days. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s known for dropping bombs, and the photo above isn’t an exception. Well done, Sierra. Well done! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Jun 13, 2019 at 12:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Jun 4, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on May 29, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT