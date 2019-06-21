Genevieve Morton Shares Stunning Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Genevieve Morton torched down Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

Morton, who doesn’t come down from the top rope very often, posted a photo of herself in a tiny bikini for her fans around the globe to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans seemed to like the saucy snap because it took no time at all before it got a ton of likes. It won’t be a mystery why once you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You’re going to be very impressed by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Jun 20, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT

What is everybody thinking on this one? I’m thinking that’s about as great of content as you’re going to see on the internet these days, and we all know how wild it can get on here. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For those of you unfamiliar with her work, I suggest you take a look at a few more of Morton’s golden photos. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on May 27, 2019 at 1:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Mar 30, 2019 at 7:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Mar 27, 2018 at 3:09pm PDT