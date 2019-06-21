Robin Holzken Wins Day With Incredible Blue Bikini Shot
Robin Holzken won the day hands down Friday when she dropped a beautiful blue bikini shot on Instagram from her trip to Florida.
The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked terrific as she posed for the fun snap rocking a green, blue, and white two-piece suit while on roller blades. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
She didn’t explain much about the terrific picture and simply captioned it, “Waiting for the sun to come out like @womenshealthmag.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always a treat, with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one great shot of her rocking little more than a white bikini and looking great.
Not to mention, a handful she’s shared from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss.
