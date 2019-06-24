Kourtney Kardashian Wins Day With Racy Swimsuit Shot
Kourtney Kardashian definitely won the day Monday after she dropped a terrific racy swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest travels.
The 40-year-old reality star looked fantastic rocking a bronze-colored one-piece suit while soaking up the sun during a trip to Costa Rica. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])
She didn’t explain much about the great picture and simply captioned it, “Grateful.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)
View this post on Instagram
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” social media account is always pure fire with photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one throwback picture of her posing topless from a shoot for Vogue.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her jaw-dropping shoot for her appearance in GQ magazine that are can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram