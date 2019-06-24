Lily Aldridge Heats Things Up With Topless Shot At The Beach

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Lily Aldridge definitely heated things up on Monday after Maxim magazine shared a terrific shot of her on Instagram posing topless on the beach.

The 33-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed for the picture with her back to the camera with no top and wearing just a pair of blue jeans. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

The magazine didn’t explain much about the terrific snap and simply captioned it, “Here comes the sun. @lilyaldridge photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite a treat with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.  (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking black lingerie at the annual underwear show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

Not to mention, a handful of pics/clips from her appearances in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine that are truly can’t miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Does This Model's Slow Motion Bikini Video Cross The Line?
Celebrate Minka Kelly's Birthday With Her Most Beautiful Photos [SLIDESHOW]
Janna Breslin Stuns Her Fans With Bikini Photo
Brittney Palmer Shares Incredible Swimsuit Pictures On Her Instagram