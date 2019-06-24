Nina Agdal Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Video

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Nina Agdal dropped an incredible swimsuit video Sunday night on Instagram.

The Danish-born sensation posted a video of herself in a red bikini doing some exercises poolside, and you won’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how great was this swimsuit post? Well it’s already been viewed more than 150,000 times in a matter of hours. If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking we’re in for a great day whenever you can get it started with Agdal dropping some bikini content for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact. Of course, nobody should really be surprised. We all know what the star model is capable of online. Her skills are second to none. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

