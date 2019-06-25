Bojana Krsmanovic Melts Down Instagram With Scandalous Lingerie Picture
Bojana Krsmanovic dropped some serious fire on Instagram with a recent post.
The Serbian-born model posted a black and white photo of herself in lingerie, and this one might have your head spinning. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I can only speak for us at The Smoke Room, but I think there’s a high chance you’re going to absolutely love this saucy snap. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look for yourself. I think you’re going to be impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You’re out of your mind if you don’t think that picture above is awesome. You’re just wrong. It’s really that simple. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Bojana knows how to bring the heat, and that’s exactly what she did with this post. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram