Jasmyn Wilkins Shares Swimsuit Picture On Instagram From Sports Illustrated Shoot

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Jasmyn Wilkins didn’t hold back with a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.

Wilkins, who is one of the best models in the game, posted a photo of herself in a red one-piece from her Sports Illustrated shoot for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I don’t know if she had any critics of her swimsuit skills before this picture, but she damn sure shouldn’t afterward. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

It’s absolutely awesome. Give it a look below. You’re going to like it a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on

Something is seriously wrong with you if you’re not a fan of Wilkins and her abilities online. All her posts are downright awesome. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It will never get old watching her burn down the web. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Kelsey Merritt Shares Bikini Incredible Picture On Instagram
Ayesha Curry Worries About Nude Photo Leaks After Admitting She's Sent Steph Curry Hundreds Of Nudes
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
Katie Kearney Drops Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram For Her Fans