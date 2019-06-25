Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Responds To Critics With Amazing Bikini Photos

share on facebook tweet this

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend is tired of people saying the Kansas City Chiefs player “could do so much better.”

Brittany Matthews shared photos of herself on Instagram in an attempt to silence those who have criticized her appearance, according to a report published Tuesday by Barstool Sports.

Matthews posted two photos of herself in a pale pink bikini in California. She captioned the photos “Me, when you get told all the time your boyfriend could do so much better.”

Honestly, I love that Matthews went off on the people hating on her like this. First of all, she is so pretty and from the looks from the bikini photo she posted has a rocking body. Her abs her so defined. (RELATED: Cindy Prado Shares Several Outstanding Bikini Photos On Instagram)

I know people worship these NFL football players, but why do people feel like they have to attack their personal life choices? If Mahomes wants to spend time with this very attractive woman who is most likely as into fitness as he is, then we should all let him be.

Her Instagram is filled with videos and photos of her at the gym. Not to mention that she reportedly has a degree in kinesiology. She’s smart, beautiful and extremely in shape. Sounds like a catch to me.