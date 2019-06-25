Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Incredible Bikini Clip Of Lindsey Vonn, Paige VanZant And More

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine hands down won the day Tuesday after dropping an incredible bikini clip on Instagrarm featuring such stars as Lindsey Vonn and Paige VanZant.

The 34-year-old Olympic gold medalist, Vonn, kicked off the video rocking a colorful two-piece string swimsuit and looking fantastic. At one point, we also catch a glimpse of gold medalist Simone Biles wearing a silver bikini and Paige VanZant in a white two-piece string swimsuit while looking drop-dead gorgeous during the shoot in Puerto Vallarta.

Luckily for us, Vonn has also shared a handful of pics/clips from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a rainbow colored bikini and looking great.

Not to mention, a few shared by UFC star VanZant, from her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t miss.

