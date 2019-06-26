Camille Kostek Torches Internet With Incredible White Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek did her very best to torch the internet Wednesday after she dropped an incredible shot of her rocking a bikini top on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model proved once again to be a great choice as she posed for a snap wearing a white string two-piece swimsuit top with a blue bandana. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain much about the picture taken in Joshua Tree, California, and simply captioned it, “I insisted this bandana be incorporated into one of the looks this day simply because it’s my all time favorite color. Cinderella blue I love you. @megbatphoto @jey_ventura.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with some terrific pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one clip of her rocking a racy animal-print one piece and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.

