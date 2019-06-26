Kelly Gale Stuns On Instagram With Yellow Bikini Photo
Kelly Gale gave her fans a show with a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.
Gale, who is one of our favorite models here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a yellow bikini for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
If there’s one thing we know here at The Smoke Room, it’s great bikini content. Trust me when I say that this one doesn’t disappoint. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to be absolutely stunned by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You’re simply out of your mind if you’re not a gigantic fan of Gale and her crazy skills on social media. She’s an elite talent. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
For those of you who might not believe me, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her golden posts. They’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram