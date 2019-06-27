Arianny Celeste Shares Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram
Arianny Celeste recently dropped an incredible swimsuit picture on Instagram.
The superstar UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself in a yellow floral bikini, and it’s awesome by every metric and measurement. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Her fans also seemed to like it a lot because it took no time at all for it to get thousands and thousands of likes from her loyal followers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
There are very few women capable of keeping up with Celeste online. Very few, indeed. She’s in some extremely elite company. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more times she lit it up. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram