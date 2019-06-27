Arianny Celeste Shares Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Arianny Celeste recently dropped an incredible swimsuit picture on Instagram.

The superstar UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself in a yellow floral bikini, and it’s awesome by every metric and measurement. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans also seemed to like it a lot because it took no time at all for it to get thousands and thousands of likes from her loyal followers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jun 26, 2019 at 10:45am PDT

There are very few women capable of keeping up with Celeste online. Very few, indeed. She’s in some extremely elite company. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more times she lit it up. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jun 23, 2019 at 3:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jun 19, 2019 at 7:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jun 12, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT