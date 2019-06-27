Kylie Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Reality star Kylie Jenner shared a steamy pic of herself Wednesday night to Instagram.

Jenner, 21, posted a photo of herself wearing a green bra and matching green thong, according to a report published by Page Six. Jenner joined the exposed thong trend with a pair of light washed jeans.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s outfit was a little costly. The bra retails for $115 while the matching green thong retails for $55. Still an amazing look for Jenner.

She joins stars such as Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin with the exposed thong trend. Hadid recently walked the runway in a matching suit with an exposed thong. Meanwhile, Baldwin showed up to the 2019 Met Gala wearing a pink gown with an exposed thong in the back cut out. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Shows A Little Off On The Runway In Italy)

Both were beautiful looks and, as I’ve said before, I love this exposed thong look. It’s sexy while still leaning on the more modest side.

I’m all for women posting pictures they think they look good in. Jenner obviously looks amazing in almost everything she posts. She constantly posts revealing pictures and I am very here for it.