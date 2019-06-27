Watch The Trailer For The World War II Movie ‘Midway’

share on facebook tweet this

“Midway” looks like it’s going to be an incredible movie.

The first preview was released Thursday for the film, which will tell the story of the famous WWII battle where America blasted Japan’s navy and took control of the war in the Pacific Theater. The movie stars Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Nick Jones, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart and Alexander Ludwig. That’s the definition of a powerhouse cast.

Judging from the trailer, there is going to be a ton of action. Give it a watch below. It’ll have freedom-loving Americans going crazy. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

This movie is going to be awesome. There’s nothing the American public loves more than a great war movie, especially if it involves WWII.

People in this country love anything involving WWII. Look no further than “Saving Private Ryan” and “Band of Brothers” for proof of that fact.

Midway was the moment America let Japan know we were going to rock them by the time the war was over. We took a massive punch at Pearl Harbor, and then obliterated the Japanese empire when they tried for round two at Midway.

From that point forward, the United States was in control against the Japanese, and I can’t wait to watch it all unfold on film.

There’s nothing better than America just rolling the world.

Make sure to check out “Midway” when it gets released November 8.