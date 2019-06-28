Hailey Clauson Torches The Internet With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot
Hailey Clauson did her very best to torch the internet Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram with her thousands of followers.
The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the racy snap wearing nothing more than peach-colored bikini bottoms. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the stunning post and simply captioned it, “shot by @tonyduranph.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a shell two-piece string swimsuit and looking sensational. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t-miss.
