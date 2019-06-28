Kim Kardashian Stuns On Instagram With Bikini Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Kim Kardashian shared an unbelievable swimsuit picture Friday on Instagram.

The reality TV star shared a photo of herself in a white bikini, and I can promise you that you won’t want to miss this spicy snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know fire content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and there’s no question at all this one meets our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s absolutely incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

You know it’s going to be an awesome time online whenever Kardashian is out here dropping fire like the bikini picture above. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact. Now, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her great posts while you’re here. You won’t regret it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Shark Tries To Attack A Dog In The Ocean In Viral Video. It Ends Horribly For The Shark
Man Who Planned Shooting That Hospitalized David Ortiz Arrested, Authorities Say
American Soccer Star Has Profane Response When Talking About Visiting The White House And Donald Trump
67 Times Abigail Ratchford Was Almost Naked