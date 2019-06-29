Britney Spears Shares Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Britney Spears dropped some fire on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

The singing superstar posted a photo of herself in a pink bikini, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the craziest photo we’ve ever seen out of Spears? Not by a long shot, but it’s still incredibly impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is you’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 28, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

It will never get old watching Spears burn down the web from time to time. She doesn’t cut loose very often, but it never disappoints whenever she does. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more examples for all of you to enjoy. Trust me, you won’t regret taking a look at a single one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 21, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 28, 2019 at 6:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 2, 2018 at 3:53pm PST