Abigail Ratchford Lights Up Instagram With Scandalous Picture

Abigail Ratchford didn’t hold back with a recent Instagram post.

The modeling sensation posted photo of herself in a scandalous orange outfit, and you’re absolutely going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the craziest shot we’ve ever seen from her? Not even close. Not by any metric or measurement, but it’s still pretty solid. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Jun 29, 2019 at 10:04pm PDT

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever you can get your day started with some content from Ratchford. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you enjoy a few more of her fire pictures. They’re all incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Jun 4, 2019 at 10:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on May 30, 2019 at 4:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on May 2, 2019 at 9:55am PDT