Jen Selter Shares Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram For Her Fans
Jen Selter brought some heat with a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.
Selter, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, posted a shot of herself in a blue bikini, and this one might have you looking twice. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Is it the spiciest photo we’ve ever seen before out of Selter? Absolutely not, but it’s still 100% worth your attention. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking it’s never a bad day when we can enjoy a saucy swimsuit from Selter. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her golden photos. You won’t regret the decision! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram