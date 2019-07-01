Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Shares Revealing Picture On Instagram
Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.
Sampaio dropped a revealing photo of herself in bed, and it’s absolutely a picture you’re going to want to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Her fans really seemed to like the spicy shot because it currently has nearly 175,000 likes in a matter of hours. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a fire photo, and it’s more proof as to why Sampaio is a legend in the modeling game. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times she burned down the internet. Every single one is impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram