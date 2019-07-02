Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Shares Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk impressed with some recent swimsuit pictures on Instagram.

Hosk, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, shared two photos of herself in a blue one-piece, and it's the definition of a sight for sore eyes.

I can't promise it'll be the spiciest snap you see all day, but I can promise you that it most certainly won't be the worst.

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Jul 2, 2019 at 1:43am PDT

What is everybody thinking here? I'm thinking both of those shots are absolutely elite, and just further proof as to why Hosk is such a star.

All she does is drop fire on a regular basis. Enjoy a few more of her golden posts while you're here. It might be the best thing you do all day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Jul 1, 2019 at 3:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on May 27, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on May 4, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Apr 16, 2019 at 7:57am PDT