Paige Spiranac Wears Red Bikini-Top In Stunning Instagram Picture
Paige Spiranac unloaded with a recent picture on Instagram.
The American-born golf sensation posted a photo of herself in a red bikini-top, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We know great content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and this post is more than up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re for a fun time online whenever Spiranac is out here dropping nukes like the one above for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times she melted down the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram