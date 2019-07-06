Olivia Culpo Wears Awesome Swimsuit In Incredible Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo recently shared an incredible swimsuit picture on Instagram.

Culpo, who is a massive fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a stunning one-piece, and this one is a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know insane content when we see it, and this photo is absolutely up to our high standards. It’s that impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 6, 2019 at 10:43am PDT

You’re out of your mind if you’re not a huge fan of Culpo’s skills online. She is without question one of the best you’ll ever find. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All Culpo does is light up the internet for her fans, and it’s why she’s so popular. Here are a few more times she lit it up! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 8, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 27, 2019 at 12:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 15, 2019 at 1:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 19, 2019 at 2:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 3, 2019 at 12:04pm PST