Paige VanZant Wears Black Bikini In Unbelievable Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Paige VanZant recently shared an awesome swimsuit picture on Instagram.

VanZant, who posed for the 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, posted a photo of herself in a black bikini-top, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The UFC superstar is known for being able to bring the heat, and we can promise you this snap is absolutely incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jul 6, 2019 at 5:05pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as impressive as it gets on Instagram for VanZant, and it’s more proof of how elite she is on the web. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she burned down the web. Every single one is incredibly impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 7, 2019 at 5:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 1, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 25, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 15, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 10, 2019 at 12:50pm PDT