Jen Selter Drops Fire Bikini Pictures On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Jen Selter didn’t hold back in a recent Instagram swimsuit post.

Selter, who is arguably the most popular fitness model on the planet, posted two photos of herself in a dark bikini, and they’re both great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, are they the most scandalous snaps we’ve ever seen out of her? Probably not, but you’re still going to want to see them. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them a look below. You’re not going to be disappointed by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

It’s always great to see Selter drop down from the top rope with some outstanding swimsuit content. Posts like the one above show why she’s such a gigantic star. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more of her insane pictures. You’re going to be impressed by every single one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

LeBron James Pulls Off Incredibly Embarrassing Move. He Should Be Ashamed
Somebody Should Tell Sara Underwood You Shouldn't Be Naked On Instagram
Sara Underwood Comes Out As Country Music Fan In Bikini Video
Olivia Brower Stuns On Instagram With Sexy Photo