Jen Selter Drops Fire Bikini Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Jen Selter didn’t hold back in a recent Instagram swimsuit post.

Selter, who is arguably the most popular fitness model on the planet, posted two photos of herself in a dark bikini, and they’re both great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, are they the most scandalous snaps we’ve ever seen out of her? Probably not, but you’re still going to want to see them. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them a look below. You’re not going to be disappointed by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jul 6, 2019 at 7:55am PDT

It’s always great to see Selter drop down from the top rope with some outstanding swimsuit content. Posts like the one above show why she’s such a gigantic star. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more of her insane pictures. You’re going to be impressed by every single one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jul 5, 2019 at 6:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jun 30, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jun 8, 2019 at 1:35pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on May 29, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT