Priyanka Chopra Posts Sexy Swim Photos From Italy Vacation

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a set of sexy bikini photos from her recent trip to Italy.

Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas recently traveled to Tuscany for a vacation after traveling to France for Jonas’ brother’s wedding to Sophie Turner, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol @nickjonas,” the “Baywatch” star captioned the photos. (RELATED: Sports Illustrated Shares Jaw-Dropping Photos After USWNT’S World Cup Win)

The photos show Chopra in the pool in a low-cut beige one-piece bikini. First of all, Jonas is one of the best husbands-turned-photographers I have ever seen. These pictures look amazing and the angles are perfect for Chopra. All three perfectly show off her curves and are extremely flattering photos.

Secondly, how do I get my body to look as good as hers? Chopra looks amazing. I need to figure out what diet and exercise regimen she keeps up with. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Responds To Critics With Amazing Bikini Photos)

It’s not often this sexy star posts bikini photos, but after seeing this, I think she definitely should be posting a lot more. If you’ve got it, you should flaunt it.

