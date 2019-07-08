Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Olivia Brower Wears Green Bra In Instagram Picture
Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie Olivia Brower recently shared a scandalous photo on Instagram.
Brower, who is quickly becoming a fan favorite here at at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a green sports bra for people to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Her fans must have been impressed because it took no time at all for people to like the photo, and it won’t be a mystery why once you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below. I’ll be shocked if you don’t like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Brower is absolutely becoming one of the best models in the game, and there’s really no other way to sum it up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
All she knows how to do is drop insane fire for all of her fans and followers. Here are a few more examples for anybody who might not believe me. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram