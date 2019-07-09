Heidi Klum Torches Internet With Topless Black-And-White Video

share on facebook tweet this

Heidi Klum did her very best to torch the internet on Tuesday when she dropped a topless black-and-white video on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 46-year-old supermodel looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the clip lying in bed with nothing except a bed sheet for a cover-up.

She didn't explain anything about the jaw-dropping video and simply captioned it in Japanese, according to Google translate, "Good night my life love I close my eyes your dreams." Well, whatever message was she was sending, it was definitely can't miss.

The German model's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing only some grains of sand in a great throwback shot.

