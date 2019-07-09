Sara Sampaio Wins Day With Racy Black Lingerie Video

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sara Sampaio hands down won the day Tuesday after she posted a racy black-and-white video of her wearing little more than lingerie on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning as she strutted her stuff in the black lace thong undergarment.

She didn’t explain much about the clip and simply captioned it with a couple of peach emojis. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some stunning photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a jaw-dropping red bikini shot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear fashion show over the years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Emily Ratajkowski Shares Bikini Picture On Instagram For Her Fans
A New Brooke Evers Bikini Video Is Here - It's A Must-Watch
Watch Hannah Ferguson Strip Down For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video
Kid Rock: 'F*ck Colin Kaepernick'