Anne De Paula Heats Things Up With Racy Animal-Print Swimsuit Shot

Anne De Paula did her best to torch the internet Wednesday after she posted a racy animal-print swimsuit shot on Instagram from her trip to Maldives.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the great shot rocking the fun one-piece suit with the Indian Ocean behind her. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the snap and simply captioned it, “MALDIVES In love with this place.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Jul 10, 2019 at 7:31am PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always a treat with some fantastic shots she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a black-and-white racy black and white shot she recently posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Mar 2, 2019 at 1:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Dec 7, 2018 at 10:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Oct 19, 2018 at 10:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Apr 8, 2019 at 3:41pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t-miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on May 27, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on May 22, 2019 at 5:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on May 9, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT