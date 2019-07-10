Bella Hadid Torches Internet With Racy Shots From French Magazine Shoot
Bella Hadid absolutely won the day Wednesday after she shared a handful of racy shots on Instagram from her latest shoot for Elle France.
The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible in the pictures she shared from her cover story for the June 2019 issue. In one shot, she goes braless wearing a very small button-up crop top and little else.
She didn’t explain much about the post and simply captioned it, “Elle France June 2019 @zoeygrossman @maryphillips @jenatkinhair Thankful for these power women in my life!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing little more than a thong and a large straw hat while posing at the beach.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram