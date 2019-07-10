Bella Hadid Torches Internet With Racy Shots From French Magazine Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Hadid absolutely won the day Wednesday after she shared a handful of racy shots on Instagram from her latest shoot for Elle France.

The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible in the pictures she shared from her cover story for the June 2019 issue. In one shot, she goes braless wearing a very small button-up crop top and little else.

She didn’t explain much about the post and simply captioned it, “Elle France June 2019 @zoeygrossman @maryphillips @jenatkinhair Thankful for these power women in my life!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jul 10, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing little more than a thong and a large straw hat while posing at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jun 2, 2019 at 1:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on May 21, 2019 at 4:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on May 14, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Nov 10, 2018 at 7:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Nov 9, 2018 at 1:31pm PST