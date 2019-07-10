Joan Smalls Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot
Joan Smalls did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping black bikini shot on Instagram from her trip to Mykonos, Greece.
The 30-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked stunning as she posted the great shot with her back to the camera in the black and white string two-piece suit while lounging on a boat.
She didn't explain much about the post and simply captioned it, "I need to get a pedicure," along with a peach emoji.
The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her wearing a red bikini and looking great.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss.
