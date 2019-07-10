Joan Smalls Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Joan Smalls did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping black bikini shot on Instagram from her trip to Mykonos, Greece.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning as she posted the great shot with her back to the camera in the black and white string two-piece suit while lounging on a boat. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain much about the post and simply captioned it, “I need to get a pedicure,” along with a peach emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jul 10, 2019 at 11:23am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her wearing a red bikini and looking great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jun 18, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Apr 22, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Apr 5, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Feb 17, 2019 at 2:01pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:11am PDT