Sara Underwood Wears Tiny Bikini In Wild Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sara Underwood shocked everybody on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

The star model posted a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini, and it’s not too hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, it might be one of the most scandalous photos that we’ve seen out of Underwood in a very long time, and we all know how great she can be. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Underwood is out here firing off bikini missiles for all of her fans and followers. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s what has made Underwood such a gigantic star on the internet. Here are a few more times she shocked and stunned us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Celebrate Jessica Simpsons Birthday With This Slideshow Of Her Most Jaw-Dropping Looks
Star Musician Is Being Held In A Foreign Prison With Awful Conditions. Should The Military Rescue Him?
Izabel Goulart Shares Outstanding Bikini Pictures On Instagram