Josephine Skriver Stuns On Instagram With Lingerie Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Josephine Skriver stunned her fans on Instagram on Thursday with an insane picture.

Skriver, who is a massive fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing white lingerie, and it’s unreal. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the spiciest shot we’ve ever seen out of the Danish-born superstar? It’s hard to say, but it certainly has to be up there near the top. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 11, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

Watching Skriver tear up the internet is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. All she knows how to do is drop fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she shocked and stunned us all. You’re going to enjoy every single one of these impressive pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jun 27, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jun 19, 2019 at 11:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Apr 22, 2019 at 11:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Feb 18, 2019 at 9:37am PST