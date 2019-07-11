Josie Canseco Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shot
Josie Canseco hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a jaw-dropping black and white lingerie shot on Instagram for her thousands of followers.
The 22-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the racy snap going braless wearing a wet cropped undershirt tank and white underwear.
She didn't explain where the fantastic picture was taken and simply captioned it, "miss you guys @princeandjacob."
The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she's shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking red bikini bottoms.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t miss.
