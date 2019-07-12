Genevieve Morton Stuns On Instagram With Incredible Bikini Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Genevieve Morton didn’t hold back with a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.

She posted a shot of herself in an incredible floral bikini, and this one absolutely isn’t too hard on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Morton, who has a very large following, captioned the scandalous photo, “Finding stillness in the eye of the storm.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re certainly going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

You know you’re in for a great time online whenever Morton is out here nuking the internet like it’s no big deal at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact. All she knows how to do is impress us all on a regular basis. After all, it’s part of the reason why she’s become such a big star. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

'Yellowstone' Returns With Episode Packed Full Of Intense Developments. People Can't Stop Talking About The Ending
Josephine Skriver Stuns On Instagram With Lingerie Picture
Rose Bertram Shares Incredible Photo On Instagram For Her Fans
Will One Of The Best Shows On Netflix Be Returning For Another Season? Here's What We Know