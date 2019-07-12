Nina Agdal Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Agdal brought some serious fire to Instagram with a recent post.

Agdal, who is a massive hit here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself topless on the cover of Hamptons Magazine, and I can guarantee you want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how great was it? Well it already has thousands and thousands of likes, which is a solid indication her fans loved it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You’re not going to be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 11, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that topless magazine cover is just further proof Agdal is one of the greatest in the game when it comes to burning up the web. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, nobody should be surprised. Agdal is known for regularly burning up the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 5, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 18, 2019 at 6:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 13, 2019 at 2:35pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on May 30, 2019 at 7:01am PDT