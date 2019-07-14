Olivia Culpo Posts Amazing Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo shared an unreal swimsuit picture on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

The modeling superstar posted a photo of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Did her fans like it? Well, it got over 25,000 likes in a matter of minutes. I think it’s safe to say her followers absolutely loved it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. You’re going to be stunned by how great it is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 14, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT

You simply don’t know what you’re talking about if you’re not a gigantic fan of Culpo’s work online. Everything she does is worth checking out. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When it comes to producing fire content for the internet, I can’t think of too many people better than Culpo. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 10, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 6, 2019 at 10:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 7, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jun 21, 2019 at 10:21am PDT