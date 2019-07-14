Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Incredible Bikini Video Of Camille Kostek On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated dropped an insane swimsuit video of Camille Kostek on Instagram on Sunday.

In the short video clip, Kostek can be seen preparing for a show while wearing an incredibly skimpy bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw something super spicy out of the modeling star, but this post is proof she hasn’t lost a step. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be incredibly impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jul 14, 2019 at 7:51am PDT

I really don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a gigantic fan of Kostek and her skills. It just doesn’t make sense. Everything she touches is gold. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more examples for all of you to enjoy for anybody who might not believe me. Every single one is incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jun 30, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jun 18, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on May 26, 2019 at 4:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on May 13, 2019 at 11:09am PDT