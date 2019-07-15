Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Trio Of Incredible Bikini Pictures On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Alessandra Ambrosio had herself a day Monday morning on Instagram.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted three photos of herself in a skimpy dark orange bikini, and every single one is easy on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know what she’s capable of online, but it absolutely never hurts to get a great reminder. That’s exactly what these spicy shots all did. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

I really don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of Ambrosio’s skills online. Dropping fire is what has made her such a big star around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might not believe me, here are few more of her most scandalous shots. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

