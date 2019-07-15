Georgia Gibbs Shares Insane Bikini Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Georgia Gibbs posted an unreal swimsuit video Monday on Instagram.

The Australian-born sensation posted a video of herself rocking an orange bikini, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans also seemed to love the scandalous post because it’s been viewed more than 70,000 times since hitting the web. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Jul 15, 2019 at 6:11am PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a fire post, and there’s really no other way to spin it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

We know Gibbs can bring the heat. It’s why she’s so popular, and it’s always outstanding to watch her nuke the web with revealing content. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Jun 30, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Jul 6, 2019 at 9:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Apr 20, 2019 at 11:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Apr 13, 2019 at 3:35pm PDT