Ireland Baldwin Cites Cheesecake Factory As Reason Behind Bigger Boobs In Sexy Selfie

share on facebook tweet this

Model Ireland Baldwin shared her secret behind her most recent sexy selfie.

Baldwin, 23, posted the revealing selfie to her Instagram on Sunday, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Been eating a lot of brown bread at cheesecake factory and it’s going to my boobs. #lifehack,” Baldwin captioned the photo. (RELATED: Stella Maxwell Shares Scandalous Pictures On Instagram For Her Fans)

Cheesecake Factory’s famous brown bread reportedly has 110 calories per roll, Page Six reported. The bread is apparently so good that it is even now sold in grocery stores. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Photo On Instagram)

Baldwin is really just trying to be humble here. She doesn’t want to take responsibility for her ridiculously good looks, so she is blaming it on the bread. It could be that she was just blessed with good genes, but if she wants to credit the bread then go for it. (RELATED: Yovanna Ventura Drops Several Awesome Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram)

It’s refreshing to see a model eating things like amazing bread from Cheesecake Factory. It makes normal people like us, feel actually normal. To see a model look like a regular human being instead of a skinny green bean is exactly what the people want. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Shares Stunning Swimsuit Picture On Instagram)

Not to mention that Baldwin actually has a sense of humor. Having good looks and a great personality is all you need.