Viki Odintcova Stuns On Instagram With Pink Bikini Photo
Viki Odintcova recently shared an incredible swimsuit photo on Instagram.
The Russian-born sensation posted a photo of herself in a pink bikini, and it’s not too difficult on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Is it the spiciest bikini picture we’ve ever seen out of her? It’s hard to say, but I’m not sure her suit could have gotten much smaller. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look, and decide for yourself what you think. I’ll be stunned if you don’t like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of an elite post, and none of you will convince me otherwise. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times Odintcova cut loose. You’re going to appreciate them all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram