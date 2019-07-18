Kelly Gale Torches Internet With Racy Black Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale did her best to torch the internet Thursday when she posted a racy black bikini shot on Instagram from her latest trip to the beach.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked fantastic as she posed for the snap wearing a two-piece string swimsuit while she walked on the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain much about where the great picture was taken and simply captioned it with a seashell emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 18, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a great photo of her posing topless in a tropical location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 13, 2019 at 3:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jul 5, 2019 at 7:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on May 28, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on May 18, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on May 6, 2019 at 11:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Oct 23, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Sep 7, 2018 at 4:05pm PDT