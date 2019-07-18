Kelly Gale Torches Internet With Racy Black Bikini Shot
Kelly Gale did her best to torch the internet Thursday when she posted a racy black bikini shot on Instagram from her latest trip to the beach.
The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked fantastic as she posed for the snap wearing a two-piece string swimsuit while she walked on the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t explain much about where the great picture was taken and simply captioned it with a seashell emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Here are a few that really stood out, including a great photo of her posing topless in a tropical location.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the years.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram