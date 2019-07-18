Arianny Celeste Shares Outstanding Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Arianny Celeste didn’t hold back with a Thursday swimsuit picture on Instagram.

The UFC octagon girl posted a shot of herself in a pink bikini, and this one is extremely scandalous for her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I also know they liked it because it got thousands and thousands of likes in less than an hour, which is always a positive sign. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. It might be the best decision you make all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jul 18, 2019 at 10:29am PDT

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Celeste is out here firing off bikini missiles for all of her fans. That’s just a fact, and it’s why we’re such big fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she stunned us all with grade-A photos. Every single one is worth your attention. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jun 23, 2019 at 3:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jun 12, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on May 22, 2019 at 4:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on May 20, 2019 at 3:35pm PDT