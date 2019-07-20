Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Jasmine Sanders Goes Topless In Stunning Instagram Picture
Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie Jasmine Sanders recently dropped an insane picture on Instagram.
Sanders, who has all the makings of a star in the modeling game, posted a photo of herself topless in an outdoor shower, and it's not tough on the eyes.
In fact, there's a very high chance this spicy shot will be one of the craziest things we've seen out of her in a very long time.
Take a look below, but be warned that it's incredibly scandalous!
You know you're in for a great time on Instagram whenever Sanders is out here dropping this kind of fire for all of her fans. That's simply not up for debate.
Burning up the web is what she does best, and the shot above is just proof of that fact. Well done, Jasmine. Well done.
