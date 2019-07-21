Nina Agdal Shares Amazing Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Agdal dropped some serious heat with a recent Instagram picture.

Agdal, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, shared a photo of herself in a bikini poolside, and it’s downright incredible. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, it might not be the wildest shot we’ve ever seen from that modeling sensation, but it’s absolutely still worth your time and attention. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. You’re not going to regret the decision. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 21, 2019 at 2:08pm PDT

Watching Agdal tear up the internet is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. It’s always entertaining, and there are very few people capable of doing it better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Nina. Well done. She never let’s us down, and the shot above is the latest example of her excellence. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 11, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 5, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 18, 2019 at 6:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 5, 2019 at 7:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 4, 2019 at 3:14pm PDT