Olivia Culpo Wears Black Bikini In Incredible Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo cut loose with some recent swimsuit pictures on Instagram.

Culpo, who is a gigantic fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a two photos of herself in a black bikini, and they’re both unreal. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, these are easily two of the most scandalous snaps we’ve ever seen out of the star model. They’re both incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 20, 2019 at 5:45pm PDT

What are we all thinking about these two shots? I’m thinking those are two snaps are the definition of what a golden post is all about on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised. Tearing up the internet is what Culpo is all about, and it’s why she’s such a gigantic star. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 17, 2019 at 3:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 16, 2019 at 4:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 7, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jun 20, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 28, 2019 at 7:39am PDT